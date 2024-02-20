Bhuvanagiri suicides: Action sought against warden, auto driver
YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : The newly formed Bhavya, Vaishnavila Nyaya Poratam Committee on Monday demanded immediate arrest of SC hostel warden Shailaja and auto driver Anjaneyulu for the deaths of two Class X students in Bhuvanagiri on February 3.
In a statement, the committee alleged that Shailaja and Anjaneyulu played a key role in the deaths of the two students and demanded a thorough investigation, preferably by a sitting judge. The statement said that the committee members spoke to the parents of the victims, hostel staff and authorities before demanding their arrest.
The statement questioned Anjaneyulu’s presence in the girls’ rooms and his unsocial activities. Bhavya, one of the victims, was reluctant to return to the hostel following the Sankranti vacations, saying that she was not comfortable doing so, the statement said.
The committee alleged that the warden and auto driver brought students involved in an altercation with seventh-grade students to the hostel for “counselling”, but instead, they were purportedly subjected to severe beatings.
The committee claimed that on the day of the incident, the two girls were not present in the hostel between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The statement said that the parents of the deceased vehemently rejected suggestions that their children took their own lives, stating that the girls were brave and not cowards to resort to such drastic steps.
The statement said that the parents of the girls told the committee that the students had voiced their grievances, and had regularly questioned the warden about the inappropriate behaviour of the auto driver and the hostel cook.