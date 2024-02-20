BRS left TS with negative bank balance, says Mahesh

HYDERABAD : TPCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said that around 40,000 cheques issued towards Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) during BRS regime were still pending. He said that the BRS government handed over power with a negative bank balance.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Mahesh Kumar said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family looted the “huge public money in a short span of time”. The ongoing review meetings are revealing shocking facts in each department, he added.

Mahesh Kumar said that that the people of Telangana voted the Congress to power and were confident that the grand old party will dig out the corruption perpetrated by the BRS government. The Congress leaders will live up to that expectation, he said.

“While the decade-long rule of BRS was all about autocracy, in the 70 days since forming the government, the Congress government won the hearts of the people,” he added.