Ex-employees of car rental firm in Telangana beaten up with belts, tyre tubes; 7 held

HYDERABAD: Medipally police on Monday held seven of the eight persons accused of assaulting former employees of Long Drive Cars, a car rental company. The arrested persons — Ch Mahesh, Sharath, Prasanna, Anusha, Pooja, Kumar and Raja — were also remanded to judicial custody while the main accused, Kopula Harideep Reddy, who is reportedly the director of Long Drive Cars, is absconding.

According to the victims — Obedh, Rishitha, Nithin, Yogi, Tarun, Madhumita and Sameer — they met on February 11 to launch their Instagram page after they had resigned from Long Drive Cars.

Speaking to TNIE, Obedh said, “We left Long Drive Cars due to lack of payment and were forced to sign another one-year agreement. However, five of our team members opted to create an Instagram page as video creators, while two others were actively seeking new job opportunities.”

“On February 11, we met to strategise about our Instagram page. Coincidentally, Sharath, a Long Drive Cars employee and former teammate, was present there, shooting something for his company. As friends, we shared our plans with him and sought his input. However, Sharath misrepresented our intentions, claiming that we were planning to join another car company. However, we were not going to join any other car company,” Obedh added.