GHMC chief: 45 seniors working after retirement to be removed

HYDERABAD : GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose announced that as many as 45 senior officials working with the civic body even after their retirement would be removed from services. He was speaking during the GHMC council meeting on Monday.

BJP corporator V Sravan said that many officials from other departments have been working in GHMC on deputation for years. Even after 10 years on deputation, they are not leaving the corporation, he said, adding that a decision should be taken to send the long-serving officials to their parent departments.

House committees to probe irregularities, says mayor

Additionally, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, at the request of the corporators, urged Ronald to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities by the advertisement wing. She also asked him to appoint a special officer and submit a detailed report. House Committees will be formed for various wings to probe irregularities, she added.

Later, the mayor said those officials who are “seriously interested” in working for the development of Hyderabad can work at GHMC while requesting the civic body commissioner to surrender the officers who are found not working sincerely and send them back to the parent departments. There are 312 officials working on deputation in GHMC.

New ad policy on the anvil

Officials said a new advertisement policy is going to be introduced to allow LED hoarding advertisements for 15 metres above high structures. The proposals have been sent to the state government for approval, they added. The state government is currently overseeing the development of a new advertising policy.

BJP corporator V Madhusudan Reddy claimed that two advertising agencies from Andhra Pradesh dominate Hyderabad’s advertising landscape, leading to significant revenue loss for GHMC. He mentioned an officer named Kartik in the advertisement wing, nicknamed ‘Kartik Tax’, allegedly engaged in unlawful collections from shopping malls, hoardings and digital boards.

He demanded that the mayor initiate a thorough probe against the said officer. In response, the Vijayalaxmi stated that a House Committee would be established to address advertisement-related concerns.