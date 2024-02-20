In letter to Kharge and Sonia, Kavitha seeks withdrawal of GO

HYDERABAD : BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday wrote letters to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi opposing the state government’s decision to provide horizontal reservation to women, instead of vertical reservations, in direct employment.

She recalled that though the high court directed the state government to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict given in Rajasthan case, the then BRS government informed the high court in January 2023 that the government would not implement the apex court’s judgement as it would render injustice to the women. The BRS government even filed a counter in the high court, she said.

However, the Congress government withdrew the counter petition on February 6 and issued a GO to follow the apex court’s verdict and implement horizontal reservations, she pointed out. This would be a big blow to the women, she added.

“Around 2.5 lakh job aspirants registered on TSPSC website this year. The state government assured to provide two lakh government jobs this year. Out of which, the women should get 66,000 posts. However, the new reservation methodology would render injustice to OBC, SC and ST women,” Kavitha said.

The BRS leader also requested Kharge and Sonia Gandhi to direct Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to withdraw the latest GO issued on horizontal reservations for women.