Laknavaram, Ramappa to remain closed till Feb 26

MULUGU : In view of the Medaram jatara, Asia’s biggest tribal festival, beginning on February 21, the famous tourist destinations – Ramappa, and Laknavaram Lakes – will be closed for visitors until February 26. The decision has been made to prevent heavy traffic jam and rush at the two tourist spots. A large number of people visiting the jatara will also make it a point to see Ramappa temple and Laknavaram Lake.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday made it clear that there should be no confusion regarding free travel in TSRTC buses for women devotees to the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram.