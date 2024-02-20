Mayor introduces Rs 7,937 crore GHMC draft budget

HYDERABAD : Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Monday introduced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) draft budget of Rs 7,937 crore for the year 2024-25. Apart from this Rs 7,937 crore, another Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for major projects of other corporations assigned to GHMC, such as Telangana Housing Corporation for construction of 2BHK houses. Accordingly, the total outlay, including for housing, is Rs 8,437 crore.

After the introduction of the draft budget, the meeting was adjourned as MLAs and MLCs requested the mayor, along with the GHMC commissioner, to attend an all-party meeting at the Secretariat chaired by Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Ramzan arrangements. Accordingly, the draft budget will be taken up for discussions on Tuesday.

The draft budget shows revenue income of Rs 5,938 crore and revenue expenditure of Rs 3,458 crore. The budget has a revenue surplus of Rs 2,480 crore, with capital receipts of Rs 1,999 crore. Capital expenditure was put at Rs 4,479 crore while a separate sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for 2BHK housing units in GHMC limits.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor thanked the state government for sanctioning Rs 1,100 crore for Hyderabad in the state Budget for 2024–25. She highlighted Hyderabad’s achievement of being ranked among the top 10 cities in the country and its five awards in the Swachh Sarvekshan, and the ninth position in the “Clean City” category.

Vijayalaxmi said Rs 1,640 crore has been sanctioned for construction of flyovers, underpasse and, road improvement, Rs 380 crore for nala improvement under SNDP and Rs 380 crore for market development.