Race heats up in Congress for Adilabad Lok Sabha ticket

ADILABAD : With General Elections on the horizon, the Congress is actively shoring up its ranks while keeping an eye out for a worthy candidate who could win the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on its behalf.
The Congress has a tough choice on its hands in picking a suitable candidate for the Adilabad seat which is reserved for STs as several aspirants are vying for the ticket. Among these aspirants are senior leader Naresh Jadhav and tribal leaders like Kova Daulath Rao, Attram Suguna and others.
In fact, Suguna has already launched an assertive campaign strategy, approaching Congress MLAs and constituency in-charges across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Her proactive approach includes organising programmes in villages like Bela, Jainath, Gudihathnoor, Narnoor, Jainoor, Kerameri and others. Suguna is also approaching voters by telling them that she is in politics only to serve the community.
During a recent visit to Asifabad, Suguna met Congress leaders, including K Vishwaprasad, the party’s district president. During this meeting, she spoke about the effective implementation of schemes and taking this message to the grassroots.
Meanwhile, senior leader Naresh Jadhav is confident that his decades-old service to the party will fetch him the ticket. Jadhav sacrificed the ticket in the 2019 elections asserting that he remains ideologically bound to the party. In the recent Assembly elections, he sacrificed the Assembly ticket following an assurance that he would get the chance to contest for the Lok Sabha.
Adding to the mix is Adivasi Sena state president Kova Daulath Rao, who has been active on the ground. His outfit has been making relentless efforts for the welfare of tribals, particularly in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Boath Assembly constituency in-charge Ade Gajander, former MLC Ramulu Naik, and other aspiring candidates have also submitted their applications.