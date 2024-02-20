Race heats up in Congress for Adilabad Lok Sabha ticket

ADILABAD : With General Elections on the horizon, the Congress is actively shoring up its ranks while keeping an eye out for a worthy candidate who could win the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on its behalf.

The Congress has a tough choice on its hands in picking a suitable candidate for the Adilabad seat which is reserved for STs as several aspirants are vying for the ticket. Among these aspirants are senior leader Naresh Jadhav and tribal leaders like Kova Daulath Rao, Attram Suguna and others.

In fact, Suguna has already launched an assertive campaign strategy, approaching Congress MLAs and constituency in-charges across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Her proactive approach includes organising programmes in villages like Bela, Jainath, Gudihathnoor, Narnoor, Jainoor, Kerameri and others. Suguna is also approaching voters by telling them that she is in politics only to serve the community.

During a recent visit to Asifabad, Suguna met Congress leaders, including K Vishwaprasad, the party’s district president. During this meeting, she spoke about the effective implementation of schemes and taking this message to the grassroots.