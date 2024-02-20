RenewSys India to invest Rs 6K crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD : RenewSys India Pvt Ltd on Monday signed an MoU with the Industries Department for setting up of multiple PV modules and PV cell manufacturing units in the state. The estimated investment by the company in the state would be Rs 6,000 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Fab City, Maheshwaram. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said that though RenewSys had manufacturing units in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the company came forward to set up its biggest unit in Telangana. The minister said the government would extend all cooperation to the company. With this unit, the state would become a hub for solar panel equipment, Sridhar Babu said. He said that the government would soon come out with a policy on energy and attract more investments.

RenewSys, a globally renowned company headquartered in Singapore, has three manufacturing plants in the country - in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Patalganga with Hyderabad factory being its largest integrated facility.

With the signing of the MoU, the company has committed to make a phased investment of around `6,000 crore generating direct employment for 11,000 persons over the next five years and further expand their operations in Telangana.

As part of the MoU, the company will set up solar photovoltaic (PV) modules – two new lines of one GW each with an investment of Rs 500 crore in FY 24, solar PV cells unit with one GW capacity with an investment of Rs 1,250 crore in FY 25, two solar PV modules units with one GW each with an investment of Rs 550 crore by FY 27, two Solar PV Cells units with one GW capacity with an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore by FY 26-27 and aluminium plant with an investment of Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 2,000 crore by FY 28.