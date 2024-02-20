Revanth in Delhi to discuss projects, posts & polls

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi reached New Delhi on Monday to attend a private event and also participate in official programmes. Later, IT Minister

D Sridhar Babu also reached the national capital.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), they have sought appointment to meet a few Union ministers on Tuesday.

The chief minister, deputy CM and IT minister are likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, and other top leaders of the party.

It is being speculated that the chief minister during his Delhi visit is likely to seek the party’s clearance for expansion of his Cabinet and appointments to around 15 nominated posts. The ministers are also likely to discuss the probable list of party’s contestants in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth is also likely to request the party high command to field Priyanka Gandhi from Telangana as Sonia Gandhi chose to contest for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

According to sources, the chief minister, who is also the TPCC president, prepared a list of probables for the six vacant Cabinet berths and corporation chairperson posts. P Sudharshan Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, K Premsagar Rao, N Balu Naik, Gaddam Vivek, Vakiti Srihari and Kavvampalli Satyanarayana are said to be under consideration for these posts.

The sources also said the party prepared a list of five BCs, three SCs and several Reddy leaders, including Nuthi Srikanth, Nagari Peetham, Adddanki Dayakar, Earavarthi Anil Kumar, Nerella Sharadha, Patel Ramesh Reddy, Siva Sena Reddy, Ubedulla Kotwal, Anwesh Reddy, Pidamarthi Ravi, Raghunandhan Yadav, Rayala Nageshwara Rao, Bhupathi Reddy and Malreddy Ranga Reddy, for the corporation chairperson posts. The party is likely to announce the names in the next two days.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the party is planning to entrust the corporation chairpersons with “certain responsibilities in segments where the party is believed to be weak” in the view of Lok Sabha elections.

But it remains to be seen if the Congress high command clears the names before the elections.