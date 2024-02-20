Telangana: 5-year-old killed by kidnappers, body thrown in SRSP

WARANGAL : The body of a five-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found floating on the waters of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal on Monday, following which the police registered a case of suspicious death. Residents of Dubba thanda of Kesamaduram mandal noticed the body, retrieved it and informed the Parvathagiri police station.

Late on Sunday, S Ravi, a street performer, had lodged a complaint that S Sandhya, his daughter, had gone missing from Islawath thanda in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district. Ravi told the police that his family presents street shows (street circus) for a livelihood and had come from Siddipet.

Parvathagiri S-I E Veerabhadra Rao said: “We suspect that a family member could be behind the kidnap and murder of the girl.”

Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that the police detained a relative of the victim, who is reportedly a minor, and are questioning him.