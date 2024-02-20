Telangana: ED attaches Rs 6.30 lakh worth property of firm

HYDERABAD : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached Rs 6.30 lakh worth movable property of Som Phytopharma for allegedly violating the norms of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Monday.

The ED initiated the investigation based on a complaint filed by the TSPCB alleging that Som Phytopharma did not abide by the mandatory guidelines for disposal of liquid effluents generated during production of biofertilizers/biopesticides.

The TSPCB reported that thereafter, the firm had committed offences under various sections of the water and air pollution laws. The ED found that the firm was supposed to establish a pre-treatment plant for before sending it to the Common Effluent Treatment Plant. However, the company continued its activities without following the requisite pretreatment facilities and was thereby harming the environment and causing water and air pollution.