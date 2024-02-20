Telangana: Kishan harps on corruption-free governance ahead of BJP Yatra

HYDERABAD : Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided “righteous and corruption-free governance” for the last nine and a half years, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the entire country, including Telangana, will support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here, he said that the state unit of the BJP plans to complete its Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra on March 1, before the election code comes into effect.

Speaking about the campaign programmes being planned for the elections, he said: “There will be 106 meetings, 102 roadshows, 180 gatherings and 79 events across the five clusters of the yatra.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, will launch the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Kumuram Bheem cluster from the Sri Gnana Saraswati temple in Basara on Tuesday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with Eatala Rajender, will flag off the yatra in Bhagyalakshmi cluster in Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday evening.