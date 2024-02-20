Telangana: Ponguleti Sudhakar eyes BJP ticket in Khammam

KHAMMAM : Amidst stiff competition for the BJP ticket in Khammam segment for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy threw his hat into the ring on Monday

Sudhakar, who is also the party’s in-charge in Tamil Nadu, announced that he will be ready to contest from Khammam if the party’s high command instructs him to do so.

He also declared that he will be ready to take on any candidate the Congress wants to field. “Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi... no matter who the Congress wants to field, the BJP will surely secure the Khammam seat,” he said.