Telangana: Ponguleti Sudhakar eyes BJP ticket in Khammam

KHAMMAM : Amidst stiff competition for the BJP ticket in Khammam segment for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy threw his hat into the ring on Monday
Sudhakar, who is also the party’s in-charge in Tamil Nadu, announced that he will be ready to contest from Khammam if the party’s high command instructs him to do so.
He also declared that he will be ready to take on any candidate the Congress wants to field. “Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi... no matter who the Congress wants to field, the BJP will surely secure the Khammam seat,” he said.
The others who are in contention for the ticket are party’s district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar, state secretariat member EV Ramesh, industrialist from Palvoncha town T Vinoda Rao, prominent doctor G Venkateswara Rao and Devaki Vasudeva Rao.
It may be mentioned here that Ravi Kumar contested unsuccessfully from Palair in the recent Assembly elections while Vasudeva Rao suffered defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he contested from the Khammam segment.
Nunna Ravi Kumar said that people no longer trust the Congress and BRS. “They have decided to support the BJP in the upcoming elections too. The BJP will surely retain power at the Centre,” he said.