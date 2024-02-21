BJP will go it alone in Telangana, Congress won’t win even 30 seats: Himanta

ADILABAD : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday targeted the Congress government for its “failure” to implement the six guarantees it promised to the people of Telangana. He was speaking at a public meeting in Bhainsa on the day when the BJP launched its Vijay Sankalp Yatras in the state as part of its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party simultaneously started four of five bus yatras it planned in different clusters. The fifth will be flagged off on February 25. The yatras will cover all the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

While addressing the gathering in Bhainsa, the Assam chief minister declared that the BJP will contest on its own in the upcoming LS elections and that there will be no alliance with any party. “During every election, the Congress and BRS claim that there will be an alliance between the BJP and BRS. But the BJP will not enter into any alliance. We will fight on our own strength in Telangana,” he said.

Targeting the ruling Congress in the state, Himanta said: “The Congress government failed to implement the guarantees and other promises it made to the people of Telangana during the Assembly elections.”

“What happened to the promise of providing two lakh jobs, `4,000 unemployed dole and `2,500 financial assistance to women. Before the elections, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi made several statements on the guarantees of the Congress. They always lie for their own personal guarantees,” he said.

“The Congress leaders uttered lies to win elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karanataka. But they are unable to implement the guarantees they promised to the people of those states. In Himachal Pradesh, its own MLAs are criticising the Congress government for its failure to fulfil the poll promises,” he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said: “When Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress was defeated in three states. If he covers more states, the Congress will be defeated again in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“This time, the Congress will not win even 30 seats,” he added.

Stating that the Congress tried to play politics over Ayodhya Rama Mandir consecration, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the 500-year-old aspirations of the Hindus for a Ram Mandir.

“The Congress leaders were also invited for the inauguration. But Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge refused to attend, calling it a political event,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP started the one of five yatras — Kumuram Bheem yatra — in Basara after performing a special puja at the Sri Gnana Saraswati temple. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Mudhole MLA P Rama Rao Patel and other leaders were present on the occasion.