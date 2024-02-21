BRS looted TS, now Rahul doing the same to spend money on polls: Kishan

HYDERABAD : Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly for the development of the country, Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao confined himself mostly to his farmhouse when the BRS was in power.
Addressing the gathering after launching the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatr in Makthal, he appealed to the people to support the leadership of Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok
Sabha polls. He recalled that the Modi government reconstructed the Ayodhya temple, which was demolished around 500 years ago.
Kishan said that the Vijay Sankalp Yatras were intended to bring a change and also to ensure that Modi becomes prime minister for the third consecutive time.
He alleged that the BRS did nothing for the poor when it was in power, whereas Modi government constructed houses for four crore people in the country. “The BRS government failed to fulfil its assurance of constructing 2BHK houses,” he alleged.
The BJP leader alleged that the BRS looted the state for nine years. Now, Rahul Gandhi was trying to loot the state to spend the money in Lok Sabha polls, he alleged. “Congress means corruption, scams and family rule,” he said.
Kishan also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to implement the assurances like crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa and `2,500 financial assistance to women.
Addressing another yatra in Yadadri, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wondered why the Congress government in Telangana failed to implement its six guarantees.
“Telangana will witness vast development if there is a double-engine government in the state,” he said and alleged that the Congress, which was responsible for 2G and coal scams, was in power in Telangana.
Former minister Eatala Rajender said that the whole country has decided to elect Modi as the prime minister for the third time.
4 yatras started simultaneously
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP started its Vijay Sankalp Yatras from four different locations in the state on Tuesday
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a meeting in Bhainsa after Kumuram Bheem Yatra was started in Basara
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy started Krishnamma Yatra in Makthal
Bhagyanagar Yatra was flagged off by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Yadadri
Rajrajeswara Yatra was flagged off by BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay along with Union Minister of state BL Verma
Kakatiya Bhadrakali Yatra, which was not started due to Medaram Jatara, will be flagged off on February 25