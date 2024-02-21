BRS looted TS, now Rahul doing the same to spend money on polls: Kishan

HYDERABAD : Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly for the development of the country, Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao confined himself mostly to his farmhouse when the BRS was in power.

Addressing the gathering after launching the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatr in Makthal, he appealed to the people to support the leadership of Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok

Sabha polls. He recalled that the Modi government reconstructed the Ayodhya temple, which was demolished around 500 years ago.

Kishan said that the Vijay Sankalp Yatras were intended to bring a change and also to ensure that Modi becomes prime minister for the third consecutive time.

He alleged that the BRS did nothing for the poor when it was in power, whereas Modi government constructed houses for four crore people in the country. “The BRS government failed to fulfil its assurance of constructing 2BHK houses,” he alleged.

The BJP leader alleged that the BRS looted the state for nine years. Now, Rahul Gandhi was trying to loot the state to spend the money in Lok Sabha polls, he alleged. “Congress means corruption, scams and family rule,” he said.

Kishan also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to implement the assurances like crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa and `2,500 financial assistance to women.