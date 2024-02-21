PM Modi inaugurates development project of IIT Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the development project of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) campus via video conference on Tuesday. THe project worth `1,089 crore, includes key buildings such as the international guest house, convention centre, technology incubation park, knowledge centre, sports and cultural complex, students’ hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings.
Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “I have been witnessing the campus’s progress since my inception as Governor of the state. The development of low-cost ventilators by IITH’s Innovators is a personal memory. I am sure many such novel initiatives will be making a mark in the journey of Vikasit Bharat.”
Prof B S Murty, director of IITH, said, “The dedication of the campus to the nation is a proud moment for the entire IITH community. It reflects our vision of creating an environment that fosters interdisciplinary research, sustainability, and academic brilliance.”
Sachiko Imoto, senior vice-president of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), addressed the gathering virtually. He said, “JICA is proud to be a part of this transformative journey with IIT Hyderabad. The dedication ceremony is a symbol of the successful collaboration between India and Japan in the field of education and technology. We would like to place on record our gratitude to all authorities for their support that made this moment possible. We are confident this relationship will further encourage the development of human resources and technological advancement in the two countries.”