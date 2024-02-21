PM Modi inaugurates development project of IIT Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the development project of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) campus via video conference on Tuesday. THe project worth `1,089 crore, includes key buildings such as the international guest house, convention centre, technology incubation park, knowledge centre, sports and cultural complex, students’ hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “I have been witnessing the campus’s progress since my inception as Governor of the state. The development of low-cost ventilators by IITH’s Innovators is a personal memory. I am sure many such novel initiatives will be making a mark in the journey of Vikasit Bharat.”