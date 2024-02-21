Telangana: All set for Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara

MULUGU : Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara. Asia’s biggest biennial tribal festival, is scheduled from February 21 to 24, with the arrival of Govindarajulu, Pagididdaraju, Nagulamma in the early hours and the deity of Saralamma arriving on Wednesday evening. The historic tribal fair is conducted in Medaram village by the committee of tribal priests.

Before Saralamma’s arrival, Pagididdaraju (husband of Sammakka deity) and father of Saralamma, was brought from Punugandla village of Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district and kept on the platform. Govindarajulu, husband of Saralamma deity, was brought from Kondai village of Eturnagaram mandal to Medaram for the devotees’ rituals. Nagulamma, the sister of Sammakka deity, will also be brought to the platform at the Jampanna vagu.

Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka states have set up camps at Medaram to present their offerings (jaggery, saree, and vodibiyyam) to the tribal deities from Wednesday to Saturday. A 25 sq.km of forest area is now covered with tents and huts, as devotees are waiting for the deities arrival at the platforms (Gaddelu).

During the five day procession, on Wednesday evening, Saralamma deity will arrive at the platform (Gadde) from Kannepally village, and on February 22 Sammakka will arrive from Chilukalagutta. On Friday the two deities will grace the Gaddelu (platforms), and on Saturday, the tribal deities will return to the forest (known as Vanapravesham). After this, the jatara will conclude.

Authorities are expecting as many as 1.50 crore pilgrims to attend the Jatara, and Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi stated that with the Mahalakshmi scheme (free buses for women), the number of women devotees will increase this year.