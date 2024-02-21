Telangana: All set for Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara

MULUGU : Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara. Asia’s biggest biennial tribal festival, is scheduled from February 21 to 24, with the arrival of Govindarajulu, Pagididdaraju, Nagulamma in the early hours and the deity of Saralamma arriving on Wednesday evening. The historic tribal fair is conducted in Medaram village by the committee of tribal priests.
Before Saralamma’s arrival, Pagididdaraju (husband of Sammakka deity) and father of Saralamma, was brought from Punugandla village of Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district and kept on the platform. Govindarajulu, husband of Saralamma deity, was brought from Kondai village of Eturnagaram mandal to Medaram for the devotees’ rituals. Nagulamma, the sister of Sammakka deity, will also be brought to the platform at the Jampanna vagu.
Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka states have set up camps at Medaram to present their offerings (jaggery, saree, and vodibiyyam) to the tribal deities from Wednesday to Saturday. A 25 sq.km of forest area is now covered with tents and huts, as devotees are waiting for the deities arrival at the platforms (Gaddelu).
During the five day procession, on Wednesday evening, Saralamma deity will arrive at the platform (Gadde) from Kannepally village, and on February 22 Sammakka will arrive from Chilukalagutta. On Friday the two deities will grace the Gaddelu (platforms), and on Saturday, the tribal deities will return to the forest (known as Vanapravesham). After this, the jatara will conclude.
Authorities are expecting as many as 1.50 crore pilgrims to attend the Jatara, and Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi stated that with the Mahalakshmi scheme (free buses for women), the number of women devotees will increase this year.
In the light of increasing summer arrivals, the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. Following the collector’s orders, water has been released into the Jampanna Vagu from Laknavaram Lake for the traditional holy dip. Despite low water levels in the lake, three feet of water has been released into the Jampanna Vagu for the devotees’ bath. Drinking water provisions have been arranged in queue lines.
For the smooth conduct of the Jatara, the district police have deployed 14,000 personnel, along with 4,000 sanitation staff and 1,200 scavengers who are kept on duty through the PR ministry. Additionally, 700 acres of land have been allocated for parking and the RTC bus stand. TSRTC will be operating 6,000 buses for the jatara.
Medaram Jatara prasadam will now be delivered to devotees at their doorstep
The Nizamabad region of TSRTC has initiated a facility that provides Prasadam to devotees who could not be a part of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. Devotees can now get the Prasadam delivered to them at their doorstep. This facility will be available for the devotees till February 25. To avail this facility, devotees will have to pay`299 through Paytm by visiting the TSRTC logistic counters at TSRTC bus stands in Nizamabad, Armoor, Banswada, Bodhan and Kamareddy. The prasadam will be provided towards the end of the Jatara. Besides, no additional charges will have to be paid, the state bus corporation said in a press release. The corporation had earlier delivered Lord Seetharamachandra Swamy’s prasadam and Bangenapally’s mangoes to the houses of TSRTC commuters.