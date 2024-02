HYDERABAD : The obstacles to notifying the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the 182-km stretch between Choutuppal, Amangal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy as a national highway were cleared on Tuesday after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his camp office in Delhi.

The northern part of RRR has already been notified as a national highway by the Union government.

Revanth was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The discussion between the delegation from Telangana and Gadkari on the subject of the creation of infrastructural development lasted over three hours.

Following the meeting, Gadkari directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to send proposals for declaring the southern part of RRR as a national highway, based on the request from Revanth.

Revanth also requested the Union minister to accord permission for the upgradation of national highways. He also gave a representation enlisting the roads to be upgraded while stressing the significance of the upgrade.

CM to Gadkari: Convert 14 state roads into NHs

During the meeting, the delegation and the Union minister discussed the deadlock between the state and Centre over the sharing of expenditure on the removal of utilities such as electricity poles and buildings, especially in the northern part of RRR — the stretch between Choutuppal, Bhongir, Toopran, Sangareddy and Kandi.

The previous BRS government hadn’t agreed to the proposal that the state government bear the cost of removal of utilities. However, after Revanth assumed charge, the state government agreed to bear the costs.

When the chief minister raised this issue before Gadkari, the Union minister enquired with his officials and expressed his disappointment with them for involving the state government in the removal of utilities.