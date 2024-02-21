Telangana: Minor killed girl to get break from work and meet friends

WARANGAL : The Parvathagiri police on Tuesday arrested the 14-year-old boy who killed a five year-old-girl, Sandhya, whose body was found in the SRSP canal on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Warangal East Zone DCP P Ravindar said that the accused’s brother, Chinna, and sister-in-law, Shanthi, were also involved in a circus performance with S Ravi, father of the deceased, and her family for several years. Chinna, a resident of Elegidu village of Peddapalli district, joined Ravi to perform in circus to earn a livelihood.

On Friday night, the accused asked his brother if he could leave the circus early so he could return to his village. However, Chinna rejected his request and asked him to wait until summer. Later, the accused hatched a plan to kill Ravi’s daughter, so that Ravi would go to his village to perform his daughter’s final rites, and subsequently the accused could also go to his native, Eligedu village, and meet his friends and see his pet dog.

Following the plan, the accused lured Sandhya for a ride on a two-wheeler, and took her to SRSP canal and pushed her into the water. Later, he joined Sandhya’s family in search of the girl. However, the police apprehended the accused and sent him to the juvenile home in Warangal.