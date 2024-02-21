Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: 300 drones used in four states

HYDERABAD : Around 300 drones were deployed for the success of BJP’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise awareness through outreach activities and achieve saturation of various welfare schemes launched by the Union government.

Drogo Drones played a vital role in the success of the programme by deploying over 300 drones in the four states in partnership with IFFCO, FACT and NFL to cover over 30,000 villages in 60 days by covering 1.5 million lives.

The deployment of drones in these states marks a significant milestone in the VBSY project, aimed at harnessing the potential of drone technology to address key challenges and drive positive change in communities. From agricultural spraying to crop health monitoring and environmental conservation, the drones are going to play a crucial role in the lives of farmers in the near future.