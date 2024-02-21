Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: 300 drones used in four states

HYDERABAD : Around 300 drones were deployed for the success of BJP’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise awareness through outreach activities and achieve saturation of various welfare schemes launched by the Union government.
Drogo Drones played a vital role in the success of the programme by deploying over 300 drones in the four states in partnership with IFFCO, FACT and NFL to cover over 30,000 villages in 60 days by covering 1.5 million lives.
The deployment of drones in these states marks a significant milestone in the VBSY project, aimed at harnessing the potential of drone technology to address key challenges and drive positive change in communities. From agricultural spraying to crop health monitoring and environmental conservation, the drones are going to play a crucial role in the lives of farmers in the near future.
Yeshwanth Reddy, CEO of Drogo Drones, expressed satisfaction with the successful deployment of the drone fleet. “We are thrilled to see our drones actively contributing to the Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra project, enabling us to make a tangible difference in the lives of people in the country,” he said.
Drogo Drones remains dedicated in providing support and expertise to the Central government and the vision of the prime minister in making India truly Viksit in the years to come. Drogo is setting up drone service centres in every district of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to offer spraying services to farmers. It also plans to expand these services to many other states across the country over the next few months.