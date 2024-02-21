Who will tie up with a sunken ship like BRS, asks Bandi

HYDERABAD : Claiming that the BRS has “sunk”, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday asked who will form an alliance with such a party.

Sanjay was speaking after flagging off the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Tandur along with Union Minister of state BL Verma.

Describing BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “dangerous person”, he asked the public to slap anyone who says that the BJP has entered into an alliance with the pink party.

Sanjay also alleged that there was a tacit agreement between the Congress and the BRS. He pointed out that state government functionaries, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had been claiming that the KCR-led BRS government was corrupt to the core and had misappropriated thousands of crores in the name of the Kaleshwaram project.

“Despite reports of the Vigilance department and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), why are those responsible, including KCR, not arrested and their properties confiscated?” the Karimnagar MP asked.

Sanjay also criticised the BRS for not questioning the Congress government for failing to implement the promises it had made in the run-up to the Assembly elections.