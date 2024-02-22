Committed to supplying quality power in summer too: Telangana deputy CM

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was committed to providing adequate and quality power supply to all categories of consumers during the peak summer season too.

The deputy CM, who took stock of the summer energy action plan during a video conference from the Secretariat with the CMDs and Superintendent Engineers (SEs) of power utilities, said that all necessary measures have been initiated by the electricity department in this regard. “The power supply is more than adequate this year when compared to last year. There’s no need to worry over power supply in peak summer too,” he said.

Vikramarka said that the farmers, consumers and all stakeholders have to be briefed about the supply and demand situation in their districts. He directed the SEs to convene a meeting with all the district- level employees, including artisans and linemen, and motivate them to work hard to provide quality power in peak summer. The SEs have to be proactive and conduct field visits regularly, he said.

Officials were directed to inform the people’s representatives about the power situation in their districts. Referring to certain media reports about power outages due to maintenance and local issues, the deputy CM stated that these issues should be resolved at the field level at the earliest.

He also directed the officials to address negative reports in the social media and take immediate action if there were genuine complaints.

Vikramarka complimented the officials for initiating innovative measures to address the issue of low voltage.

Principal Secretary Energy SAM Rizvi, CMDs of TSSPDCL and NPDCL Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Varun Reddy and other officials attended the video conference.

‘Brief farmers and all stakeholders about supply & demand situation’

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the farmers, consumers and all stakeholders have to be briefed about the supply and demand situation in their districts. He directed the Superintendent Engineers (SEs) to convene a meeting with all the district level employees, including artisans and linemen, and motivate them to work hard to provide quality power in peak summer. The SEs have to be proactive and conduct field visits regularly, he said. The officials were directed to inform the people’s representatives about the power situation in their districts.