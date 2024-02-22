Heed panel advice, save Durgam Cheruvu from pollution, directs Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The fate of Durgam Cheruvu, a lake located between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur in Hyderabad, hangs in the balance with pollution threatening its existence.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Wednesday, took suo motu cognisance of a news report and directed authorities to act on the recommendations made by an expert committee in its report.

The report, prepared under the leadership of Dr Atul Narayan Vaidya, director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, sheds light on the degradation of Durgam Cheruvu.

Despite its designation as a protected area and the inauguration of the cable bridge in 2020, the lake now faces the onslaught of pollution, primarily from untreated sewage.

The report reveals that while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has installed Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs), a large portion of sewage from the Madhapur area remains untreated and is dumped into the lake. Furthermore, stormwater drains near the lake entrance compound the issue as samples show high levels of contaminants, including Total Coliform and E coli bacteria.