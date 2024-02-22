‘Outdated’ BRS will finish third in LS polls in Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

ADILABAD: Describing the BRS as an “outdated” political party, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that the pink party will finish a distant third in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As the Kumuram Bheem Sankalp Yatra, one of the five bus yatras being taken out by the BJP ahead of the LS polls, entered the Adilabad district, the parliamentarian from Karimnagar addressed roadshows in Neeradigonda, Echoda, Gudithanoor and Adilabad.

“A few media outlets have reported that KCR (BRS president and former CM) would be travelling to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the PM has no time to meet him,” Sanjay said.

“The BRS is an outdated political party. It will have to settle for third place in all segments of Telangana in the upcoming elections,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the BJP retaining power at the Centre, he said: “The Modi government has fulfilled the 500-year-old aspirations of people for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is the only government to provide the required subsidies to the farmers.”



Slamming Congress in the state, he said: “The Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana. They promised to waive crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh and also provide Rs 15,000 assistance to farmers. It has been two months since the Congress formed the government but there is no sign of them fulfilling those promises.”

Earlier in the day, Sanjay and Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy paid tributes to the tribal martyrs who were captured and hanged by the British and Nizam forces on April 9 in 1860 at the ‘Veyyi Urula Marri’ (banyan of thousand nooses) in the present day Nirmal district.

The BJP leaders have been demanding that a memorial be built for the tribal heroes at the very same place where they were hanged.