Telangana: CBI summons BRS MLC Kavitha for questioning in Delhi liquor scam

HYDERABAD: The CBI has summoned K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for questioning as part of its investigation into the Delhi liquor scam. The CBI issued notices to Kavitha on Wednesday, asking her to appear before it on February 26.

This is the first time that the CBI has summoned Kavitha after its sleuths questioned the MLC at her residence in Hyderabad on December 11, 2022.

Stating that the Supreme Court was hearing a case that women should be questioned at their residence, Kavitha skipped the ED summons for questioning in January this year. She also skipped the ED summons thrice last year, stating that she has filed a case in the Supreme Court. In March 2023, Kavitha appeared before the ED in Delhi and was questioned under the provisions of the PMLA.

The Supreme Court recently extended Kavitha’s protection from arrest by the ED and barred the agency from summoning her till February 16. It will take up Kavitha’s case again on February 28.

The CBI and ED are simultaneously probing the Delhi liquor scam case.