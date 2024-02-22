Telangana Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury threatens defamation case against NVSS for baseless charges

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the party will file a defamation case against BJP state vice president NVSS Prabhakar for making baseless allegations against the AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

She was speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan after collecting the certificate of her election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Expressing her gratitude to the Congress high command for nominating her to the Rajya Sabha, Renuka Chowdhury also thanked the state leadership and the people. She said that she will question Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in the next session.

Meanwhile, TPCC spokesperson Sama Rammohan Reddy lambasted Prabhakar and said that there was no truth behind the BJP leader’s allegation that state Congress leaders had gifted a luxury car to Deepa Dasmunshi. He advised Prabhakar to introspect on the goings-on in his own party and also reveal why Bandi Sanjay was removed as the BJP state president all of a sudden.