Telangana: Massive fire engulfs Siddipet substation

SIDDIPET: A massive fire broke out in the 220/133 KV substation located at Mustapur centre in Siddipet town following an explosion, forcing the authorities to stop power supply.

Alerted by the staff, the fire department rushed fire tenders from Siddipet, Husnabad, Dubbaka and Karimnagar to the spot and started extinguishing the flames.

Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, who along with Dubbaka MLA K Prabhakar Reddy rushed to the substation, called up Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and informed him about the fire. Responding to the call, the deputy CM spoke to the officials of the electricity department and directed them to restore power supply as soon as the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, with the flames still not under control, the fire fighters pressed into service water tankers.

The fire first started at 7 pm and it was finally brought under control around 9 pm. However, the fire was still raging in one area of the substation when reports last came in. The presence of oil on the premise made the efforts of the firefighters all the more difficult. According to preliminary estimates, property worth `25 to `30 crore was destroyed in the fire.

Following the fire, power supply to Siddipet constituency as well as Dubbaka and other areas was disrupted. Officials ruled out restoration of power supply till such time the fire is completely extinguished.

Harish Rao and Prabhakar Reddy stayed at the scene of the incident and supervised the rescue operations till 10 pm.