Telangana: SCCL to fill 485 vacancies

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Balaram Naik to fill a total of 485 vacancies — 317 posts through direct recruitment and 168 by internal recruitment.

The SCCL will be issuing notification to fill these posts on Thursday.

The deputy CM directed the CMD to expedite the recruitment process to provide jobs to at least 1,000 persons this year.

In a recent high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat, discussions revolved around the development and welfare programmes in the SCCL. The deputy CM underscored the importance of maintaining transparency in the recruitment process and ensuring fair examination procedures.

Vikramarka wanted the officials to take steps immediately on the assurance given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to increase the age limit of heirs from 35 to 40 years for providing dependent jobs.

Solar plant set to be inaugurated on Feb 26

The deputy CM instructed the officials to make arrangements for the inauguration of the 10.5 MW solar plant at Kothagudem, scheduled for February 26. He also discussed the arrangements for laying the foundation stone for the construction of a guesthouse for Singareni employees and officials in Hyderabad.

He also reviewed the availability of sufficient coal reserves at thermal power stations, in view of the ensuing summer.