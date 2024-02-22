Telangana: Union govt sanctions Rs 3.14 crore for Medaram Jatara

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministries of Tourism and Tribal Affairs has sanctioned Rs 3.14 crore for the Medaram Jatara. In a release to the media on Wednesday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Central government is providing all kinds of support for the tribal festival.

The Union minister further pointed out that the South Central Railway (SCR) is operating 30 special trains for the period of the festival for the convenience of devotees from Telangana and surrounding states.

The release said that the Union Tourism Ministry has spent Rs 80 crore for development of the ‘Tribal Circuit’, which consists of Medaram, Mulugu, Laknavaram, Tadwai, Damarawai, Mallur and Bogatha waterfalls. Tribal dance shows with the participation of 350 dancers are being planned at Medaram. Exhibition of tribal products and stalls showcasing tribal cuisine is also being considered.

The release further said that a documentary will be produced to raise awareness about the Jatara. Competitions on tribal literature and arts are being planned for students of Eklavya and Ashrama schools. Tribal homestays will be promoted. According to the release, the two ministries previously spent Rs 18.50 crore for facilities at Medaram.