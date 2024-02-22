Won’t compromise on development of Telangana, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that he would not compromise on the development of Hyderabad as well as the rest of Telangana. He was addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana and TDF-USA conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities.

The chief minister said that his government’s policy was to promote Telangana and to compete with other fast developing countries in the world. The state government would extend all kinds of support to investors and entrepreneurs, he said.

“Irrespective of politics, former chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao pursued policies for the development of Hyderabad. My government will not compromise on development of Hyderabad as well as Telangana state,” he added.

The state government will continue with the good decisions taken by the previous regimes for the development of Hyderabad and move forward with the support of CII in creating education and employment opportunities in the state, he said.

He said that the state government was ready to develop 64 ITIs as skill development centres with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore. The consultations with stakeholders were in progress to set up skill universities. The government would present degree certificates to those students who undergo skill development training, the CM said.

He also assured the industry that the government would set up a dry port in the state soon. “The proposal to develop Outer Ring Road (ORR) was opposed in the past. Now, the ORR has become a lifeline for Hyderabad,” he added.