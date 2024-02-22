YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswant, brother detained in drugs case

After coming into the spotlight in a hit-and-run case in Jubilee Hills, YouTuber and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Shanmukh Jaswant has landed in yet another legal controversy.
Shanmukh along with his brother Vinay Sampath have been detained by the Narsingi police in connection with a drugs case.
According to a senior police official, a woman filed a cheating complaint with Narisingi police against Vinay Sampath. It is alleged that the duo had been in a relationship since 2015 and were engaged, but the accused lately got engaged with another woman. She accused him of luring her in the name of shooting YouTube videos and alleged physical harassment and sexual abuse.
Acting over the complaint, a team went to question him at his house at Puppalguda.
To their surprise, the police reportedly discovered 16 grams of ganja in the apartment. This led to the detention of the YouTuber who was present there and his brother under two separate cases.
The news of the YouTuber's arrest has created shock waves among his fans.
Shanmukh is widely known for his humorous sketches and entertainment content on YouTube. He initially gained fame through his work in short films and web series "Software Developer" and "Surya'.
(With inputs from ENS)