YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswant, brother detained in drugs case

After coming into the spotlight in a hit-and-run case in Jubilee Hills, YouTuber and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Shanmukh Jaswant has landed in yet another legal controversy.

Shanmukh along with his brother Vinay Sampath have been detained by the Narsingi police in connection with a drugs case.

According to a senior police official, a woman filed a cheating complaint with Narisingi police against Vinay Sampath. It is alleged that the duo had been in a relationship since 2015 and were engaged, but the accused lately got engaged with another woman. She accused him of luring her in the name of shooting YouTube videos and alleged physical harassment and sexual abuse.