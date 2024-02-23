CPM to contest 2 seats from Telangana, asks Congress to clarify air on alliance

HYDERABAD: The CPM has decided to contest from two of the 17 constituencies in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to party’s state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. Addressing the party’s state executive committee meeting here, Veerabhadram said that the ruling Congress had to decide on whether or not it wants to forge an electoral alliance with the CPM. He said that there is still a possibility of his party sailing with the Congress in the LS polls in the state.

Veerabhadram, meanwhile, described the defeat of the BRS in the recent Assembly elections as a “self-made mistake”.

Welcoming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement that the government would implement assurances despite the poor financial situation in the state, Veerabhadram demanded that the government fulfil its promise of filling of two lakh job vacancies.

CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu demanded that Revanth should fight against the BJP and release a white paper on the injustice done to Telangana by the BJP-led Union government.