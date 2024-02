Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The accident took place early morning on Friday, according to PTI.

Tributes started pouring for the late BRS MLA after the news of her demise. The President of BRS party Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao posted on his X handle "Rest in peace Lasya". The Chief Minister of the state A Revanth Reddy wrote, "The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked."