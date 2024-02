HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned officials that the government would take stern action if the power supply is interrupted anywhere in the state without a valid reason.

Chairing a review meeting, Revanth said the power supply has increased compared to previous years. He expressed anger at officials for stopping power supply at several places in the state in recent times.

Revanth said that some persons were hatching conspiracies and indulging in false propaganda regarding the power situation to tarnish the state government’s image. He directed officials concerned to effectively counter the propaganda that the state was suffering from power cuts.

The review meeting was held to discuss the implementation of two more of the six guarantees promised by the Congress. During the meeting, the chief minister asked the officials about the power supply situation.

Responding to this, TS Genco and Transco CMD SAM Rizvi said that power supply has increased in the last two months, compared with the corresponding period last year.