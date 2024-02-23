Telangana: Man urges govt to bring back dad stranded in UAE since 1996

JAGTIAL: Sheelam Linganna, a migrant worker who went to Dubai in search of employment in 1996, has been stranded with no proper contact with his family members. Linganna’s son, Ganesh, has now requested the government to bring his father back to their native village, Narsimhulapalle in Bheerpur mandal. Linganna’s wife, Laxmi, passed away in 2022, and sources said that Linganna was hospitalised in Dubai. The hospital authorities contacted Ganesh, informing him about his father’s deteriorating health.

Upon learning of his wife’s death, Linganna called his son and expressed his sorrow. Ganesh revealed that his father was unable to pay the expired visa fines. Recently, the Dubai Medicare hospital staff informed Ganesh about Linganna’s poor health, prompting him to anxiously await his father’s return to the village.

The hospital staff conveyed that if any ID proofs are sent back to India, arrangements can be made. Ganesh mentioned that he has photocopies of his father’s passport and visa. Despite 27 years passing since his father left, Ganesh remains unaware of his father’s well-being.

NRI TPCC convener Shaik Chand Pasha has assisted Ganesh in writing a letter to CM Revanth Reddy, urging for an emergency passport for Linganna to facilitate his return.