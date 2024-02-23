Telangana plans 1,000 MW floating power plants on reservoirs

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed officials to focus on establishing floating solar power plants at all reservoirs in the state to meet the ever-increasing demand for power.

Chairing a review meeting here, Vikramarka directed the officials to set up floating solar plants across the state with a total installed capacity of 1,000 MW. He asked the officials to ensure that there would be no dent in fish production in these reservoirs.

Vikramarka said that the state government was according priority to clean energy and as part of this, floating solar plants would be set up.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that his department would provide the necessary support to the Energy department in setting up floating solar plants.

Vikramarka said that Singareni Collieries Company Limited too has started work on a 76 MW solar plant, in addition to the existing 224 MW plants. With this, the SCCL would produce 300 MW of solar power, he said.

The officials made a PowerPoint presentation on the plans to set up floating solar plants at Mallannasagar and Lower Manair dam.