Telangana police arrests rape accused, find YouTuber brother high on ganja

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police on Thursday arrested Sampath Vinay, the brother of well-known YouTuber and Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth, for rape, cheating and consuming ganja. While detaining him, the cops found the banned narcotic in his flat and tested the accused and his brother. As the duo tested positive, the police served a notice to the YouTuber under Section 41 of CrPC for questioning.

A dentist filed a complaint stating that Sampath had cheated her on the pretext of marriage. According to her petition, she got acquainted with him in 2015. He had lured her under the garb of providing her opportunities in short films on YouTube. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, which led to him promising marriage, it said. Subsequently, he began sexually harassing and physically abusing her, the complaint said, adding that when she got pregnant, Sampath pushed for an abortion.

Based on the complaint, Narsingi police formed a team and headed to the apartment to nab Sampath. The cops also had reliable information that ganja consumption and procurement was being carried out at the accused’s apartment, sources said.

Narsingi police arrested Sampath for rape and cheating at first and later added the charges under the NDPS Act.