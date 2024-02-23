Telangana police arrests rape accused, find YouTuber brother high on ganja

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police on Thursday arrested Sampath Vinay, the brother of well-known YouTuber and Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth, for rape, cheating and consuming ganja. While detaining him, the cops found the banned narcotic in his flat and tested the accused and his brother. As the duo tested positive, the police served a notice to the YouTuber under Section 41 of CrPC for questioning.
A dentist filed a complaint stating that Sampath had cheated her on the pretext of marriage. According to her petition, she got acquainted with him in 2015. He had lured her under the garb of providing her opportunities in short films on YouTube. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, which led to him promising marriage, it said. Subsequently, he began sexually harassing and physically abusing her, the complaint said, adding that when she got pregnant, Sampath pushed for an abortion.
Based on the complaint, Narsingi police formed a team and headed to the apartment to nab Sampath. The cops also had reliable information that ganja consumption and procurement was being carried out at the accused’s apartment, sources said.
Narsingi police arrested Sampath for rape and cheating at first and later added the charges under the NDPS Act.
Caveat petition
Sampath had earlier filed a caveat petition in a court at Visakhapatnam, based on which notices were sent to the victim and her parents. He claimed that she and her family had trespassed onto their property and tried to create a ruckus.
At that time, Sampath alleged, the dentist’s parents called off the wedding. In the application, he had also said that the victim may come up with false averments and fabricated documents to harass him.
Shanmukh to be quizzed
YouTuber Shanmukh was served a notice under Section 41 of CrPC directing him to appear for questioning after he tested positive for narcotics
Lured with YouTube short films
According to the complaint, Sampath Vinay had lured the victim saying that he would bring her opportunities to work in short films on YouTube. Later, he harassed and abused her, it added