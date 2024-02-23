Telangana: Sammakka’s arrival sends devotees into frenzy

MEDARAM: A virtual sea of humanity witnessed the arrival of tribal deity Sammakka from Chilukalagutta to the altar in the tiny village of Medaram on Thursday, the second day of the four-day biennial tribal festival.

With the priest carrying the deity down the hillock on a bamboo palanquin, the district police opened fire in the air to welcome Sammakka to the altar. Mulugu district SP Dr P Shabarish fired three rounds in the air. Hearing this, the crowd of lakhs of devotees erupted in joy.

The devotees welcomed Sammakka with tribal traditions along the two-km stretch from Chilukalagutta to the altar by laying of rangoli, lighting of lamps and sacrificing sheep, goats and country chicken amidst singing of tribal songs and dancing, the beating of drums and sloganeering.

Tribal priests Siddaboyina Munadender, Kokkari Krishnaiah, Chanda Babu Rao, Siddaboyina Mahesh and Siddaboyina Lakshman Rao proceeded to place Sammakka on her pedestal.

The second day of the jatara was marked with religious fervour and traditional gaiety, with devotees dressed in their best offering blocks of jaggery and coconuts to the tribal deities in fulfilment of their vows.

Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) went to the Chilukalagutta with the tribal priests. She was accompanied by district collector Ila Tripathi and Dr Shabarish. The minister waited on the hillock for about two-and-a-half hours for the priests to complete their rituals and accompanied the deity to the altar.

Meanwhile, the offering of jaggery to the deities continues round the clock even as devotees perform traditional dances while turmeric is sprinkled on them. Lakhs of devotees were seen waiting for darshan and the chance to offer jaggery. On Thursday, there was hardly enough space to move. Friday, considered an auspicious day, is expected to witness an even larger crowd of devotees.