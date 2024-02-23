Telangana: Teething troubles plague Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme, bus diversion worsens overcrowding

HYDERABAD: “If someone falls down, who is responsible? If cases are booked, who is responsible?” asked a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver in a video doing rounds on social media. The video has elicited various responses from netizens on the 'Mahalakshmi free bus travel for women' scheme. The anguish of the driver also throws light on teething troubles that are yet to be solved.

As per the Corporation, a staggering three crore women travelled in TSRTC buses within 11 days of the implementation of the scheme in the state.

The increased demand was not matched by the Corporation’s fleet. In December 2023, it was announced that 2,050 new buses will be introduced in a phased manner in four to five months. Speaking to TNIE, a TSRTC official said that the Corporation plans to introduce 75 electric buses every month till June in Hyderabad.

With 1,800 buses from the Greater Hyderabad zone being deployed for the ongoing Medaram jatara, commuters in the twin cities are forced to wait for long periods and resort to footboarding. “It is extremely dangerous. We had requested passengers to seek alternate arrangements well in advance,” said a TSRTC official. He informed that the situation will get back to normal from Sunday.