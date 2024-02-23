UPA govt stood for corruption, Modi’s regime for development and prosperity: Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Union Tourism Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that while the UPA government was known for corruption and scams, the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation stands for development and prosperity.

Kishan was speaking to the paper mill workers and the members of the Bengali Samaj in Sirpur during the saffron party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

“Under the Congess-led UPA regime, several scams like 2G spectrum, coal and Commonwealth Games scams were perpetrated. Over Rs 12 lakh crore were embezzled during the UPA rule. Manmohan Singh was prime minister only for namesake and everything was carried out at the behest of Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

“In the past, there used to be riots and terrorist attacks, especially in places like Kashmir, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Now, the situation is different. Under Modi, the country is witnessing development and prosperity. In fact, the whole world is looking at India for support. Modi has become a global leader, whom the world leaders respect,” he added.