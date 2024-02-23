Woman held in Telangana for kidnapping TV anchor in attempt to marry him

HYDERABAD: A businesswoman who allegedly stalked and later kidnapped a TV music channel anchor, with the intention of marrying him, was apprehended here, police said on Friday.

The woman had allegedly installed a tracking device on the TV anchor's car to stalk him and monitor his movements, they said.

The 31-year-old woman, who runs a digital marketing business, saw the photos of the TV anchor on a matrimony website and started chatting with the account holder two years ago. However, she later realised that the account holder was using the TV anchor's photo as the profile picture on the matrimony site, instead of his own photo.

She then searched through the profile and found the phone number, which belonged to the anchor.