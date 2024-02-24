BJP committed to ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: The BJP took out a bike rally in Sirpur Kagaznagar constituency on Friday as part of the party’s Sankalp Bus Yatra in which Union Tourism Minister BJP state president G Kishan Reddy participated.

Addressing road shows in Kagaznagar, Kishan said that the BJP was committed to the “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan. He expressed confidence that the party will win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including the Hyderabad seat, as “the BRS has now sunk and the Congress is struggling to win even 40 seats across the country”.

He accused the Congress of failing to implement the six guarantees that it promised before the Assembly elections, especially failing to waive crop loans.

“The Congress would not secure a single LS seat in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi would never become PM. I urge you to support the BJP for the third consecutive time for the country’s development,” Kishan appealed to the crowd.

He said that the Narendra Modi government has completed irrigation projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in the state, including the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project. He also claimed that Rs 24,000 crore has been allocated for cattle and sheep distribution across India, with Rs 4,000 crore specifically for sheep.

Kishan accused the previous BRS government of misusing funds and promised action against pink party leaders.

He said that the Centre has allocated Rs 1.50 lakh crore since 2014 for grain purchase in Telangana and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of the fertiliser factory in Ramagundam.

Kishan also said that the Union government allocates Rs 35,000 crore annually for fertilisers for farmers in Telangana alone.

Sankalp Yatra getting good response, says Laxman

BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday said that the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra is getting good response from people across Telangana.