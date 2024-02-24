BJP committed to ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: The BJP took out a bike rally in Sirpur Kagaznagar constituency on Friday as part of the party’s Sankalp Bus Yatra in which Union Tourism Minister BJP state president G Kishan Reddy participated.
Addressing road shows in Kagaznagar, Kishan said that the BJP was committed to the “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan. He expressed confidence that the party will win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including the Hyderabad seat, as “the BRS has now sunk and the Congress is struggling to win even 40 seats across the country”.
He accused the Congress of failing to implement the six guarantees that it promised before the Assembly elections, especially failing to waive crop loans.
“The Congress would not secure a single LS seat in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi would never become PM. I urge you to support the BJP for the third consecutive time for the country’s development,” Kishan appealed to the crowd.
He said that the Narendra Modi government has completed irrigation projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in the state, including the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project. He also claimed that Rs 24,000 crore has been allocated for cattle and sheep distribution across India, with Rs 4,000 crore specifically for sheep.
Kishan accused the previous BRS government of misusing funds and promised action against pink party leaders.
He said that the Centre has allocated Rs 1.50 lakh crore since 2014 for grain purchase in Telangana and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of the fertiliser factory in Ramagundam.
Kishan also said that the Union government allocates Rs 35,000 crore annually for fertilisers for farmers in Telangana alone.
Sankalp Yatra getting good response, says Laxman
BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday said that the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra is getting good response from people across Telangana.
Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Laxman said that the yatra will bring about a major change in the politics of the state in the coming days.
He condemned as propaganda the claims by Congress leaders that there was a tacit alliance between the BRS and the BJP. Stating that the Congress came to power by diverting the attention of the people, he said that the ruling party in the state will continue to play such “nefarious” games in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The OBC Morcha national president alleged that the previous BRS government snatched lands given to the economically weaker sections and Dalits and put them in the hands of investors in the name of projects. “The Congress government is not responding to this,” Laxman said.
He said that the people of Sitarampur village under the Chevella Lok Sabha seat are complaining that the previous BRS government handed over 1,110 acres of temple land to businessmen and the lands of Lord Rama are not being protected.
Laxman said that if the Congress and the BRS conspire to stop Narendra Modi’s victory in Telangana, “they will be crushed under the wheels of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra chariot”.