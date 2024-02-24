Centre biased against south: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

MEDARAM: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lashed out at the Centre for turning down the Telangana government’s request for national status for Asia’s biggest tribal festival, the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

The Chief Minister, who offered prayers to the Sammakka and Saralamma deities in Medaram on Friday, criticised Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy for denying the “request of Telangana many times”. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the jatara in the same spirit with which they went to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple.

Speaking to media persons, Revanth said that though the Central government has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore, it released only Rs 3.14 crore for the Medaram Jatara. It, however, had no hesitation in releasing Rs 100 crore for the Kumbhmela. “This shows how biased the Centre is towards south India,” he alleged.

He said that if the previous government was thrown out, it was because of the disrespect it had shown to the Medaram tribal fete. He recalled how his 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra' which commenced from Medaram on February 6 last year, had helped the Congress win the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana. “It was because of the blessings of the Adivasi deities,” he said, adding that his government would develop Medaram further.

He likened the fight of Sammakka and Saralamma on behalf of their people against the Kakatiya rulers to his party’s fight against the previous dispensation to establish a people’s government. He reiterated his commitment to implementing all the electoral promises of the Congress — including the development of Medaram in consultation with all stakeholders.