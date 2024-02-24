Missing data on building permissions irks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that erring officials will be dismissed from service, Chief Minister A Revanth on Friday warned GHMC and HMDA officials to expect Vigilance raids in 15 days.

At a detailed meeting on MAUD and HMWSSB at the HMDA office here, he reviewed many key issues relating to the city for over four hours. This is the first time that a CM has held a review at the HMDA office.

During the meeting, Revanth directed the officials to maintain files on building permissions properly. He pointed out that several files related to building permissions have gone missing. “Building permissions were given indiscriminately without using the online system,” Revanth observed.

He asked the officials why data on lakes and other water bodies was missing from the HMDA website. “Data about all 3,500 tanks should be made available on the website,” he ordered. Revanth also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at water bodies to stop encroachments.

The CM expressed shock over the lack of commissioners in the newly formed municipalities. He spoke to the special chief secretary, of finance, K Ramakrishna Rao over the phone and directed him to see that Group-1 officers are appointed as commissioners to new municipalities.

Revanth asked the officials to use drones to assess the property taxes accurately. On the parking problems in Hyderabad, he asked the officials to construct multi-level parking lots with the partnership of the private sector.