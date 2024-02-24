Priyanka to launch subsidised LPG scheme in Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to launch two more of the six guarantees of the Congress — the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme and the up to 200 units of free power for domestic consumers — for white ration card holders on either February 27 or 29.

The launch is timed to be part of the Congress strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the campaign for the recent Assembly elections, Priyanka advocated the six guarantees and promised to implement them within 100 days of the Congress coming to power in the state. She addressed about 30 public meetings in the lead-up to the Assembly elections, contributing significantly to the party’s victory.

By entrusting Priyanka with the task of launching these welfare schemes, the Congress aims to underscore the family’s legacy of delivering on promises.

Having already partially implemented two of the six guarantees, the Congress government now aims to implement the remaining four despite the state facing a severe financial crunch ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.