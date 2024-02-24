Telangana: Repairs at Nagarjunasagar hit as conflict with AP persists

NALGONDA: The conflict that erupted on November 29, 2023, at the Nagarjunasagar project on the Andhra-Telangana border persists. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had intervened following objections raised by the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the repair work at the dam. Telangana had initiated repairs on various gates and infrastructure ahead of the upcoming rainy season. The repairs include the right canal gates, which channel water towards Andhra Pradesh.

Amidst ongoing repairs, Andhra Pradesh officials lodged a formal objection with the Krishna River Management Board on February 16. The AP Reorganisation Act of 2014 designated Andhra Pradesh to manage the Srisailam Dam and Telangana to manage Nagarjunasagar. Despite Telangana’s efforts to complete repairs before the rainy season, Andhra Pradesh expressed reservations through official correspondence, prompting intervention from the KRMB.

On Thursday and Friday, a team of officials led by a superintendent engineer conducted an inspection of the repair works at the project, including the power station, crest gates, spillway, and left canal.