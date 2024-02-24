Telangana: TSREDCO told to set up solar plants at govt offices

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday asked officials to set up solar energy panels at all government offices. Chairing a review meeting with officials of the TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) here, he said that the state government was according top priority to renewable energy and wanted the officials to focus on generating clean energy.

Vikramarka asked them to identify open places in the state for setting up solar plants. Vikramarka also directed the officials to set up solar panels at all government offices and identify reservoirs suitable for setting up floating solar plants.

He said that as there was no renewable energy policy in Telangana for the last five years, the flow of funds for renewable energy plants was stopped from the Centre to the state. Vikramarka said that he would soon convene a meeting with officials concerned to bring out a comprehensive policy on renewable energy.

The deputy CM enquired from the officials about the opportunities for setting up wind energy plants. He also reviewed EV charging stations and the revenue generated by them.