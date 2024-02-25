1,300-year-old inscription found in ancient Nalgonda temple

HYDERABAD: Two temples, believed to be at least 1,300 years old, of the late Badami Chalukya period, have been spotted in Mudimanikyam village of Nalgonda district. A 8th/9th century CE inscription was discovered in one of them.

The two temples, situated on the way to the Krishna river, were noticed by a team of Dr MA Srinivasan and S Ashok Kumar of Public Research Institute of History, Archaeology and Heritage (PRIHAH).

The rediscovery of the temples are significant as they are Badami Chalukyan shrines that adopted the Kadamba nagara style in the Rekha nagara format, making them the only two of their kind in Telangana today. The team further noted that considering their age, they are not in a very dilapidated condition.

The inscription, which reads ‘Gandaloranru’, was found on a pillar of one of the five temples in the village. “Though the correct meaning of the label inscription is not clear yet, as the first two letters Ganda in Kannada means “hero”, this could be the title of a hero,” says Dr Munirathnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy in the Archaeological Survey of India.