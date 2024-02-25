Adoption of E-Paripalana redefining grievance resolution in Suryapet district

SURYAPET: E-Paripalana, an e-governance initiative, has been institutionalised by the Suryapet district administration. It comprises three components — Prajavani through Cisco Webex, E-Office, and E-Pariseelana.
Prajavani through Cisco Webex is a public grievance redressal forum that is held both offline and online every Monday at the district collectorate, where any aggrieved citizen can approach the collector directly with his/her grievance and get it redressed.
The block-level offices are connected to the offline forum held at the collectorate, through Webex application. Government officials from the block level up to the district level must attend the forum. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is also used for tracking the registered grievances.
After rolling out the initiative, the time taken for average grievance redressal has gone down from 2-3 weeks to one week as the unresolved grievances are put to check in the following week’s forum with the help of the CPGRAMS.
It has also reduced the unnecessary travel burden on citizens as they can raise or track their complaints at any block-level office or the system.
First field-level inspections through E-Pariseelana were carried out by nodal officers on March 23, 2023. A total of 269 institutions were inspected and of them, 87 were rated average (Grade C) and poor (Grade D).
Since then, regular inspections have been carried out by nodal officers and finally, in the latest inspections which happened on January 31, of the 269 institutions only 23 were found average (Grade-C) and poor (Grade D).
The performance of the institutions is improving with each inspection and we hope to reduce the number of institutions that are rated average or poor to “minimal” by the end of 2024.
A histogram is projected below to observe gradual improvement in the performance of government institutions. which are functioning at gram panchayat and mandal levels.
The E-Office has been institutionalised by Collector S Venkat Rao to create a paperless, contactless, transparent, and effective governing mechanism.
The decision to roll out the E-Office was taken during February of 2023 and by the end of March, 2023, all the 55 district level offices in Suryapet district are onboarded on the E-Office portal. Within a month, we have achieved 100% onboarding of district offices on the E-Office Portal as told by the collector. Hands-on training was provided to department heads and employees of each department on how to operate the portal.
From March, 2023, the collector has mandated an E-Office for all the necessary file approvals.
One department superintendent told TNIE that the implementation of E-Office in Suryapet district has resulted in efficient document management, quick decision-making operations, improved collaboration, enhanced transparency, and increased overall efficiency in administrative and governmental processes across all district offices in Suryapet District. Since March 2023, a total of 28,659 files have been moved through the E-Office.